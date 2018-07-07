Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

July 7, 2018 8:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Hamilton 2 2 0 4 96 84
Ottawa 2 1 0 4 82 59
Toronto 1 2 0 2 46 85
Montreal 1 3 0 2 61 123
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 3 0 0 6 93 35
Edmonton 2 2 0 4 112 110
Saskatchewan 2 2 0 4 79 95
B.C. 1 1 0 2 44 51
Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 103 74
Thursday’s Game

Saskatchewan 18, Hamilton 13

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 28, Montreal 18

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 20, Edmonton 17

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 12

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

