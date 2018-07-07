Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Hamilton 2 2 0 4 96 84 Ottawa 2 1 0 4 82 59 Toronto 1 2 0 2 46 85 Montreal 1 3 0 2 61 123 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 3 0 0 6 93 35 Edmonton 2 2 0 4 112 110 Saskatchewan 2 2 0 4 79 95 Winnipeg 2 2 0 4 144 93 B.C. 1 2 0 2 63 92 Thursday’s Game

Saskatchewan 18, Hamilton 13

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 28, Montreal 18

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 20, Edmonton 17

Winnipeg 41, BC 19

Thursday, July 12

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

