Canadian Football League

July 12, 2018 10:25 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Hamilton 2 2 0 4 96 84
Ottawa 2 2 0 4 85 86
Toronto 1 2 0 2 46 85
Montreal 1 3 0 2 61 123
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 4 0 0 8 120 38
Edmonton 2 2 0 4 112 110
Winnipeg 2 2 0 4 144 93
Saskatchewan 2 2 0 4 79 95
B.C. 1 2 0 2 63 92
Thursday’s Game

Calgary 27, Ottawa 3

Friday’s Game

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 19

Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 20

BC at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

