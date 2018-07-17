Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|4
|96
|84
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|85
|86
|Toronto
|1
|3
|0
|2
|61
|101
|Montreal
|1
|3
|0
|2
|61
|123
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|4
|0
|0
|8
|120
|38
|Edmonton
|3
|2
|0
|6
|128
|125
|Saskatchewan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|79
|95
|B.C.
|2
|2
|0
|4
|83
|109
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|0
|4
|161
|113
|Thursday’s Game
Calgary 27, Ottawa 3
Edmonton 16, Toronto 15
BC 20, Winnipeg 17
Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
