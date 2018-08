Canadian Football League

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Hamilton 2 2 0 4 96 84 Ottawa 2 2 0 4 85 86 Toronto 1 3 0 2 61 101 Montreal 1 3 0 2 61 123 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 4 0 0 8 120 38 Edmonton 3 2 0 6 128 125 Saskatchewan 2 2 0 4 79 95 B.C. 2 2 0 4 83 109 Winnipeg 2 3 0 4 161 113 Thursday’s Game

Calgary 27, Ottawa 3

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 16, Toronto 15

Saturday’s Game

BC 20, Winnipeg 17

Thursday, July 19

Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 20

BC at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

