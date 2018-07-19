Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 2 2 0 4 85 86 Hamilton 2 3 0 4 116 115 Toronto 1 3 0 2 61 101 Montreal 1 3 0 2 61 123 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 4 0 0 8 120 38 Edmonton 3 2 0 6 128 125 Saskatchewan 3 2 0 6 110 115 B.C. 2 2 0 4 83 109 Winnipeg 2 3 0 4 161 113 Thursday’s Game

Saskatchewan 31, Hamilton 20

Friday’s Game

BC at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 27

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

