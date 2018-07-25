Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadian Football League

July 25, 2018 1:28 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 3 2 0 6 114 111
Hamilton 2 3 0 4 116 115
Montreal 1 4 0 2 69 148
Toronto 1 4 0 2 81 139
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 5 0 0 10 145 46
Edmonton 3 2 0 6 128 125
Saskatchewan 3 2 0 6 110 115
Winnipeg 3 3 0 6 199 133
B.C. 2 3 0 4 108 138
Thursday’s Game

Saskatchewan 31, Hamilton 20

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 29, BC 25

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 38, Toronto 20

Calgary 25, Montreal 8

Thursday, July 26

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 27

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

