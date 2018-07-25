Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|0
|6
|114
|111
|Hamilton
|2
|3
|0
|4
|116
|115
|Montreal
|1
|4
|0
|2
|69
|148
|Toronto
|1
|4
|0
|2
|81
|139
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|5
|0
|0
|10
|145
|46
|Edmonton
|3
|2
|0
|6
|128
|125
|Saskatchewan
|3
|2
|0
|6
|110
|115
|Winnipeg
|3
|3
|0
|6
|199
|133
|B.C.
|2
|3
|0
|4
|108
|138
|Thursday’s Game
Saskatchewan 31, Hamilton 20
Ottawa 29, BC 25
Winnipeg 38, Toronto 20
Calgary 25, Montreal 8
Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.