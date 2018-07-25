Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 3 2 0 6 114 111 Hamilton 2 3 0 4 116 115 Montreal 1 4 0 2 69 148 Toronto 1 4 0 2 81 139 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 5 0 0 10 145 46 Edmonton 3 2 0 6 128 125 Saskatchewan 3 2 0 6 110 115 Winnipeg 3 3 0 6 199 133 B.C. 2 3 0 4 108 138 Thursday’s Game

Saskatchewan 31, Hamilton 20

Friday’s Game

Ottawa 29, BC 25

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 38, Toronto 20

Calgary 25, Montreal 8

Thursday, July 26

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 27

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

