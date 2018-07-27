Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|3
|2
|0
|6
|114
|111
|Hamilton
|2
|3
|0
|4
|116
|115
|Montreal
|1
|5
|0
|2
|92
|192
|Toronto
|1
|5
|0
|2
|95
|179
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|5
|0
|0
|10
|145
|46
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|0
|8
|172
|148
|Winnipeg
|4
|3
|0
|8
|239
|147
|Saskatchewan
|3
|2
|0
|6
|110
|115
|B.C.
|2
|3
|0
|4
|108
|138
|Thursday’s Game
Edmonton 44, Montreal 23
Winnipeg 40, Toronto 14
Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Calgary, 9 p.m.
