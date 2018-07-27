Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 3 2 0 6 114 111 Hamilton 2 3 0 4 116 115 Montreal 1 5 0 2 92 192 Toronto 1 5 0 2 95 179 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 5 0 0 10 145 46 Edmonton 4 2 0 8 172 148 Winnipeg 4 3 0 8 239 147 Saskatchewan 3 2 0 6 110 115 B.C. 2 3 0 4 108 138 Thursday’s Game

Edmonton 44, Montreal 23

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 40, Toronto 14

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Thursday, Aug. 2

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3

Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4

BC at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.