Canadian police: Charges filed in hockey team bus crash case

July 6, 2018
 
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say someone has been arrested and charged in connection with an April bus crash involving a junior hockey team.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately release the person’s name on Friday.

The crash occurred when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-trailer in Saskatchewan on April 6. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured.

The Broncos were on their way to a crucial playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when the accident occurred.

Police say the uninjured truck driver was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance.

