Cardinals 14, White Sox 2

July 10, 2018 11:34 pm
 
St. Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Crpnt 1b 5 2 2 0 Moncada 2b 3 0 0 0
DeJong ss 6 3 2 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 3 2 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 5 1 1 1 Palka lf 4 0 0 0
Y.Mlina c 3 1 0 1 Dvidson dh 4 0 0 0
Pena c 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0
Gyorko 3b 3 3 1 1 Narvaez c 3 1 1 0
De.Fwlr rf 5 1 2 4 Ti.Andr ss 3 1 1 0
Munoz cf 5 1 1 1 Tilson cf 2 0 1 2
Wong 2b 5 2 4 2
Totals 42 14 16 12 Totals 31 2 5 2
St. Louis 002 117 021—14
Chicago 002 000 000— 2

E_Ti.Anderson (13). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 4. 2B_Martinez (18), Gyorko (11), Wong (8), Y.Sanchez (19), Ti.Anderson (11). HR_De.Fowler (6), Wong (7). SF_Y.Molina (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas W,10-3 6 3 2 2 1 6
Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 1 0 0 1 1
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Covey L,3-5 5 9 5 4 2 5
Fry 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Rondon 1-3 0 3 3 3 0
Santiago 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 3

Covey pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Mikolas, Rondon.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:10. A_23,245 (40,615).

