Cardinals 14, White Sox 2

|St. Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|6
|3
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Palka lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pena c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Munoz cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Tilson cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Wong 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|42
|14
|16
|12
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|002
|117
|021—14
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000—
|2
E_Ti.Anderson (13). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 4. 2B_Martinez (18), Gyorko (11), Wong (8), Y.Sanchez (19), Ti.Anderson (11). HR_De.Fowler (6), Wong (7). SF_Y.Molina (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Mikolas W,10-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Cecil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Covey L,3-5
|5
|9
|5
|4
|2
|5
|Fry
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rondon
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Santiago
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
Covey pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Mikolas, Rondon.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:10. A_23,245 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.