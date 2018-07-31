Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cardinals deal Pham to Rays as trading deadline arrives

July 31, 2018
 
The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor league players, outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.

The Cardinals also received international cap space in the four-player trade announced Tuesday, baseball’s deadline for trades without waivers.

There had already been a flurry of moves this week, including closers Roberto Osuna (to Houston) and Ken Giles (to Toronto) switching teams, Seattle picking up Adam Warren and Zach Duke, Lance Lynn joining the New York Yankees, Adam Duvall moving to Atlanta and Ian Kinsler added to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs as St. Louis opened the day seven games out of the NL Central lead during a season in which the team has already fired manager Mike Matheny.

Williams, 22, is a left-handed hitting outfielder who was batting .258 for the Durham Bulls (AAA). Cabrera, 21, is 7-6 mark with a 4.12 ERA in 21 games for Montgomery of the Southern League (AA) and Ramirez, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 26 games as a reliever for the Montgomery Biscuits.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

