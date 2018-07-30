Listen Live Sports

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez departs with injury

July 30, 2018
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez left his start Monday night against Colorado in the fifth inning with a right shoulder strain.

Martinez was activated from the disabled list prior to the game after missing a start with a strained right oblique. He struck out nine batters, walked one, and allowed two runs on four hits before departing with runners on first and third base with two outs.

Interim manager Mike Shildt and trainer Chris Conroy briefly visited with Martinez and catcher Yadier Molina before making the decision to remove Martinez from the game.

Right-hander Daniel Poncedeleon, who threw seven hitless innings in his major league debut last Monday, replaced Martinez.

