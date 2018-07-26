Listen Live Sports

Cardinals sign defensive ends Moats, Smith to 1-year deals

July 26, 2018 5:45 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A day before players report to training camp, the Arizona Cardinals have signed defensive ends Arthur Moats and Jacquies Smith to one-year contracts.

The 6-foot, 246-pound Moats has played eight seasons with Buffalo and Pittsburgh. He played in 14 games with the Steelers last season.

The 31-year-old lineman has played in 121 games, 45 as a starter, with 191 tackles, 16 1-2 sacks, four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and 37 special teams tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Smith played three seasons for Tampa Bay from 2013-17 and part of last season with Detroit. The 28-year old Smith has played in 31 games with 40 tackles, 13 1-2 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The Cardinals also waived/injured defensive end Praise Martin-Oguike.

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

