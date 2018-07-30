Listen Live Sports

Carissa Moore wins surf contest at Oceanside Pier

July 30, 2018 12:54 am
 
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three-time world champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu edged 16-year-old phenom Caroline Marks of Melbourne Beach, Florida, to claim her first Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro victory Sunday at the Oceanside Pier.

It was Moore’s first time topping the podium in six attempts at the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro, the largest women’s surf contest in the world.

Moore used her signature power surfing to take the clean, inconsistent two-to-three foot swell and claim the cape awarded to the winner.

Coco Ho of Honolulu and Malia Manuel of Kauai, Hawaii, tied for third.

Moore showed her veteran experience throughout the day, beating Bronte Macaulay of Australia in Round 5, Johanne Defay of France in the quarterfinals and Manuel, one of Supergirl Pro’s most consistent competitors, in the semis.

