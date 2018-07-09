Listen Live Sports

Carolina Hurricanes’ Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach

July 9, 2018 5:29 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes say Steve Smith has resigned as assistant coach.

The team announced Smith’s resignation Monday. The 55-year-old smith had spent four seasons with the Hurricanes as an assistant coach under Bill Peters, who resigned after the season to become Calgary’s head coach. Smith was responsible for the team’s defensemen and penalty kill.

Former Hurricanes captain Rod Brind’Amour replaced Peters as head coach.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tags/NHLhockey

