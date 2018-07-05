Listen Live Sports

Carolina, van Riemsdyk agree to 2-year, $4.6M deal

July 5, 2018 8:08 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk have agreed to a two-year contract worth $4.6 million.

Under terms of the deal announced Thursday, van Riemsdyk will make $2.1 million this season and $2.5 million in 2019-20.

Van Riemsdyk and the team agreed to the deal after the defenseman filed for arbitration. He led the team with a plus-minus rating of plus-9 last season and had a career-best 13 assists.

Carolina acquired van Riemsdyk from Vegas a day after the expansion draft, and the new deal bolsters the Hurricanes’ depth on the blue line. They picked up Dougie Hamilton last month in a five-player trade with Calgary and signed free agent Calvin de Haan earlier this week.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

