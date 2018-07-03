Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics 1st-rounder on missing flight: ‘It’s all on me’

July 3, 2018 5:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics first-round draft choice Robert Williams got a lecture from the team about accountability and said they are moving on from the bad first impression he made by missing a flight and failing to get back in time for summer league practice.

“It’s all on me,” Williams told reporters Tuesday, a day after he missed practice. “So we’re going to push forward and move past that.”

A potential lottery pick who dropped to the Celtics at No. 27 because of questions about his work ethic, the forward out of Texas A&M overslept for a conference call with reporters the morning after the draft, blaming the difference in time zones. He was in Boston last week for an introductory news conference, where he said he knew he would have to work hard to make it in the NBA.

Then he went home to Louisiana and missed his flight back.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Williams, 20, said he was upset with himself for making a bad first impression.

“Missing my flight didn’t help,” he said. “I talked to Coach (Brad) Stevens when I got back and he obviously explained to me about the opportunity. There’s not that many. So, definitely a real wakeup call.”

Williams said he didn’t expect any discipline, except for maybe some extra sprints.

“They discipline you with words, more than you may know,” he said.

Also Tuesday, free agent Brad Wanamaker practiced with the team and was assigned the No. 9 that was last worn by Rajon Rondo.

___

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington