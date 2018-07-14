Listen Live Sports

...

Champions Tour-Constellation Senior Players Championship Scores

July 14, 2018 3:59 pm
 
2 min read
Saturday
At Exmoor Country Club
Highland Park, Ill.
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,149; Par: 72
Third Round
Bart Bryant 66-69-65—200
Scott McCarron 67-68-65—200
Jeff Maggert 66-68-66—200
Vijay Singh 68-67-66—201
Bernhard Langer 68-67-67—202
Mike Small 65-71-66—202
Clark Dennis 68-69-66—203
Tom Byrum 67-68-68—203
Scott Parel 67-66-70—203
Jerry Smith 70-66-68—204
Glen Day 66-69-69—204
Kenny Perry 65-70-69—204
Brandt Jobe 67-67-70—204
Wes Short, Jr. 67-70-68—205
Woody Austin 69-67-69—205
Larry Mize 69-72-66—207
Jay Haas 70-70-67—207
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-69-67—207
Jerry Kelly 69-71-67—207
Scott Verplank 72-66-69—207
Rocco Mediate 68-70-69—207
Ken Tanigawa 69-68-70—207
Duffy Waldorf 70-71-67—208
Willie Wood 72-69-67—208
Scott Dunlap 70-70-68—208
Kevin Sutherland 71-65-72—208
Jesper Parnevik 72-70-67—209
Doug Garwood 71-69-69—209
Marco Dawson 71-68-70—209
Peter Lonard 73-64-72—209
Esteban Toledo 73-69-68—210
Mark Calcavecchia 71-70-69—210
Kirk Triplett 72-68-70—210
Colin Montgomerie 72-68-70—210
Steve Flesch 71-72-67—210
Carlos Franco 71-71-69—211
Gary Hallberg 72-70-69—211
Paul Broadhurst 71-72-68—211
Tommy Tolles 68-70-73—211
Lee Janzen 70-71-71—212
Gene Sauers 71-70-71—212
Tim Petrovic 70-73-69—212
David Toms 74-69-69—212
Rod Spittle 69-70-73—212
Mike Goodes 71-72-69—212
Stephen Ames 69-75-68—212
Tom Lehman 69-75-68—212
Jeff Sluman 70-71-72—213
Bob Estes 69-72-72—213
Phillip Price 71-71-71—213
David McKenzie 71-71-71—213
Joey Sindelar 71-69-73—213
Paul Goydos 74-72-67—213
Jay Don Blake 71-71-72—214
Todd Hamilton 73-71-70—214
Kent Jones 76-70-68—214
David Frost 70-72-73—215
Billy Andrade 72-71-72—215
Corey Pavin 70-73-72—215
Skip Kendall 74-70-71—215
Billy Mayfair 75-70-70—215
Mark Brooks 71-72-73—216
Russ Cochran 71-73-72—216
Tommy Armour III 73-71-72—216
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-75-69—216
Miguel Angel Martin 76-71-71—218
Hale Irwin 73-75-70—218
Michael Bradley 76-68-75—219
Mark O’Meara 74-71-74—219
Fran Quinn 72-75-72—219
Joe Durant 73-75-71—219
Sandy Lyle 71-73-76—220
Brian Henninger 74-74-72—220
Olin Browne 74-76-71—221
Tom Kite 71-78-74—223
Steve Pate 78-73-72—223

