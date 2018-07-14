Champions Tour-Constellation Senior Players Championship Scores

Saturday At Exmoor Country Club Highland Park, Ill. Purse: $2.8 million Yardage: 7,149; Par: 72 Third Round Bart Bryant 66-69-65—200 Scott McCarron 67-68-65—200 Jeff Maggert 66-68-66—200 Vijay Singh 68-67-66—201 Bernhard Langer 68-67-67—202 Mike Small 65-71-66—202 Clark Dennis 68-69-66—203 Tom Byrum 67-68-68—203 Scott Parel 67-66-70—203 Jerry Smith 70-66-68—204 Glen Day 66-69-69—204 Kenny Perry 65-70-69—204 Brandt Jobe 67-67-70—204 Wes Short, Jr. 67-70-68—205 Woody Austin 69-67-69—205 Larry Mize 69-72-66—207 Jay Haas 70-70-67—207 Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-69-67—207 Jerry Kelly 69-71-67—207 Scott Verplank 72-66-69—207 Rocco Mediate 68-70-69—207 Ken Tanigawa 69-68-70—207 Duffy Waldorf 70-71-67—208 Willie Wood 72-69-67—208 Scott Dunlap 70-70-68—208 Kevin Sutherland 71-65-72—208 Jesper Parnevik 72-70-67—209 Doug Garwood 71-69-69—209 Marco Dawson 71-68-70—209 Peter Lonard 73-64-72—209 Esteban Toledo 73-69-68—210 Mark Calcavecchia 71-70-69—210 Kirk Triplett 72-68-70—210 Colin Montgomerie 72-68-70—210 Steve Flesch 71-72-67—210 Carlos Franco 71-71-69—211 Gary Hallberg 72-70-69—211 Paul Broadhurst 71-72-68—211 Tommy Tolles 68-70-73—211 Lee Janzen 70-71-71—212 Gene Sauers 71-70-71—212 Tim Petrovic 70-73-69—212 David Toms 74-69-69—212 Rod Spittle 69-70-73—212 Mike Goodes 71-72-69—212 Stephen Ames 69-75-68—212 Tom Lehman 69-75-68—212 Jeff Sluman 70-71-72—213 Bob Estes 69-72-72—213 Phillip Price 71-71-71—213 David McKenzie 71-71-71—213 Joey Sindelar 71-69-73—213 Paul Goydos 74-72-67—213 Jay Don Blake 71-71-72—214 Todd Hamilton 73-71-70—214 Kent Jones 76-70-68—214 David Frost 70-72-73—215 Billy Andrade 72-71-72—215 Corey Pavin 70-73-72—215 Skip Kendall 74-70-71—215 Billy Mayfair 75-70-70—215 Mark Brooks 71-72-73—216 Russ Cochran 71-73-72—216 Tommy Armour III 73-71-72—216 Tom Pernice Jr. 72-75-69—216 Miguel Angel Martin 76-71-71—218 Hale Irwin 73-75-70—218 Michael Bradley 76-68-75—219 Mark O’Meara 74-71-74—219 Fran Quinn 72-75-72—219 Joe Durant 73-75-71—219 Sandy Lyle 71-73-76—220 Brian Henninger 74-74-72—220 Olin Browne 74-76-71—221 Tom Kite 71-78-74—223 Steve Pate 78-73-72—223

