The Associated Press
 
Chargers GM Telesco eager for season, mum on Gates return

July 26, 2018 3:20 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — If Antonio Gates is on his way back to the Los Angeles Chargers, general manager Tom Telesco isn’t talking about it.

Telesco is more vocal about the players already settled in Orange County as the Chargers attempt to build on their encouraging relocation season.

Telesco repeatedly declined to confirm almost anything Thursday about a potential reunion with the 38-year-old Gates, the star tight end and top receiver in franchise history. The Chargers bade a public farewell to Gates in April, but those plans appear to be changing after tight end Hunter Henry’s subsequent season-ending knee injury during offseason workouts in May.

Gates’ agent, Tom Condon, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he is “actively negotiating” with the Chargers for Gates’ return.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

