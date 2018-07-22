Listen Live Sports

Christian Ramirez scores twice, Minnesota beats LAFC 5-1

July 22, 2018 9:06 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Ramirez scored twice, Darwin Quintero had a goal and two assists and Minnesota United won their third in a row with a 5-1 rout of Los Angeles FC on Sunday night.

Ramirez and Quintero scored back-to-back goals to make it 3-1 at the end of the first half. Ramirez put away a loose ball in the 45th minute after Quintero’s corner was played out and then headed back into the area by Eric Miller. Quintero then made a run up the left channel behind a well-played ball from Miller and slotted the finish past the goalkeeper in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Miguel Ibarra and Ramirez scored in the 56th and 58th minutes to make it 5-1.

Rasmus Schuller opened the scoring with his first MLS goal for Minnesota (9-11-1) in the 25th minute, finishing Quintero’s pass from the middle of the area. Benny Feilhaber tied it for LAFC (10-5-5) a minute later with a blast from close range.

Minnesota won four in a row at home for the first time in franchise history.

LA had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

