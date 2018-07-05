Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz to end retirements for 3rd fight

July 5, 2018 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz say they are coming out of retirement for a third fight in their mixed martial arts rivalry.

Liddell and Ortiz confirmed Thursday they plan to meet in the cage later this year.

The 48-year-old Liddell and 43-year-old Ortiz are among the most accomplished fighters in MMA history and pioneers in their sport. Their second bout was in December 2006, when Liddell stopped Ortiz at UFC 66.

Liddell hasn’t fought since June 2010, when he retired following five losses in six bouts.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Ortiz retired in January 2017 after beating Chael Sonnen in the Bellator promotion.

The bout will be staged by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, which is entering MMA. A date and location for the fight haven’t been set.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington