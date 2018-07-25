Listen Live Sports

John Isner opens with win in bid for 5th Atlanta Open title

July 25, 2018 8:56 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Top-seeded John Isner opened his bid for a fifth Atlanta Open title, beating Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Isner is the defending champion at Atlantic Station and also won the event in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star won the Miami Open in April for his 13th ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 event victory.

Isner set up a quarterfinal match against seventh-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny.

Eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison, the losing finalist last year, advanced with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.

Third-seeded Chung Hyeon of South Korea beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (5) to set up a quarterfinal against Harrison.

