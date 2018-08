Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Tim Smyczek, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Noah Rubin, United States, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Women First Round

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Aleksandra Krunic (5), Serbia, 6-2, 6-0.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Allie Kiick, United States, def. Han Xinyun, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Mayo Hibi, Japan, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Doubles Men First Round

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

