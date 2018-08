Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Jared Donaldson, United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Women First Round

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Ekaterina Makarova (4), Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Sofya Zhuk, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens (2), United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki (1), Denmark, vs. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, ccd.

Doubles Men First Round

Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Jamie Cerretani, United States, and Leander Paes, India, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-7.

Women First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Renata Voracova (2), Czech Republic, def. Francesca di Lorenzo and Jamie Loeb, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

