Citi Open Results

Monday At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Women First Round

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Aleksandra Krunic (5), Serbia, 6-2, 6-0.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Allie Kiick, United States, def. Han Xinyun, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

