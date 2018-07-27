Listen Live Sports

Clippers waive 2-way guard C.J. Williams

July 27, 2018 6:05 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have waived guard C.J. Williams, who was a two-way player for them last season.

He averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 38 games for the Clippers. Williams appeared in 16 games for the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario, California, averaging 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Williams played in France, Greece and Italy and in the G League before signing with the Clippers last October. The 28-year-old guard played four years at North Carolina State.

