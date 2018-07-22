Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coast Guard suspends search for missing sailor off Chicago

July 22, 2018 12:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing sailor Saturday evening on Lake Michigan, some seven hours after he fell off a yacht that had just started the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.

The sailor was identified as Jon Santarelli, 53, of Chicago. He fell off Imedi, a Transpac 52.

Approximately 20 boats and three helicopters from Coast Guard, Chicago Fire, Chicago Police and Chicago Yacht Club covered searched 47 square miles. All competitors in the vicinity immediately suspended racing to assist in the search.

Santarelli went missing approximately five miles east of Navy Pier, 40 minutes after Imedi began the 110th edition of the offshore classic.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Santorelli had more than a decade of offshore racing experience and was a core member of the Imedi Racing team.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington