Colts sign 2nd-round pick Darius Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed second-round pick linebacker Darius Leonard.

The Colts have signed all 11 of their draft picks going into training camp.

Leonard was selected by Indianapolis 36th overall in the draft. He started all 43 games at South Carolina State and led the team in tackles three times (2014, 2016-17).

In 2017, Leonard started all 10 games and had 113 tackles (73 solo), 11½ tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

