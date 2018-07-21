Listen Live Sports

Colts Training Camp Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-12)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Westfield, Indiana

LAST YEAR: Andrew Luck missed entire season and Colts never recovered. They blew seven halftime leads, one short of NFL record. They scored 46 fourth-quarter points. Those numbers almost certainly wouldn’t have been same with Luck. But there were other major problems. Indy allowed league-high 56 sacks and produced second-fewest sacks in league (25). Not surprisingly, Colts missed playoffs for third straight season, wound up with first losing record since Peyton Manning missed entire 2011 season, and made coaching change.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Luck’s anticipated return from shoulder injury as well as returns of 2016 and 2017 first-round picks C Ryan Kelly and S Malik Hooker from injuries. Coach Frank Reich, rookie G Quenton Nelson, TE Eric Ebron, WR Ryan Grant, OL Matt Slauson, DL Denico Autry, DE Kemoko Turay, LB Darius Leonard, OG Braden Smith, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Nyheim Hines.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: RB Frank Gore, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Darius Butler, DT Johnathan Hankins, WR Donte Moncrief.

CAMP NEEDS: LB, WR, pass rushers.

EXPECTATIONS: Luck has been throwing for more than one month and if he’s healthy enough to start Sept. 9 opener against Bengals, team’s outlook changes completely. Sure Colts have many other holes to fill and it will take more than one offseason to fill them. But if Luck gets back to old form, don’t expect Indy to suffer same fate as 2017.

