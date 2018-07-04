Costa Rica says coach out after disappointing World Cup

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — The Costa Rica soccer federation says national team coach Oscar Ramirez is out after the team’s disappointing performance at the World Cup.

Federation president Rodolfo Villalobos said Wednesday that Ramirez’s contract has run out and won’t be renewed. Costa Rica compiled a record of 9 wins, 6 ties and 4 defeats in 16 qualifying and three World Cup matches under Ramirez.

Villalobos thanked the coach but said that “it is not convenient for him to remain.” He did not name a potential replacement, but said the federation is looking at a long list of candidates.

Costa Rica was the surprise of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, reaching the quarterfinals. But the team was knocked out in the group stage in Russia, losing to Brazil and Serbia and tying Switzerland.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.