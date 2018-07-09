Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys cornerback indicted following road-rage incident

July 9, 2018 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in what he described as a road-rage incident in suburban Dallas.

The 23-year-old White said in a statement to his hometown newspaper, the Dothan Eagle in Alabama, that a motorist became angry with White as he drove home in October. White says he pulled a handgun when the motorist appeared to be reaching for his own. He says the other driver followed him home and yelled racial slurs at him.

White, who is black, was indicted by a Collin County grand jury in early June and arrested June 15. He later posted bond and was released.

White played at Florida State before being drafted by the Cowboys. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington