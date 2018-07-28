Crew-Red Bulls, Sums

Columbus 3 0—3 New York 0 2—2

First half_1, Columbus, Mensah, 1 (Mullins), 7th minute. 2, Columbus, Mullins, 1 (Afful), 24th. 3, Columbus, Davis (own goal), 31st.

Second half_4, New York, Mensah (own goal), 50th. 5, New York, Royer, 6 (Kaku), 69th.

Goalies_Columbus, Zack Steffen; New York, Luis Robles.

Yellow Cards_Collin, New York, 21st; Valenzuela, Columbus, 56th; Steffen, Columbus, 77th; Artur, Columbus, 90th.

Referee_Sorin Stoica. Assistant Referees_Richard Gamache, Peter Balciunas. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

A_16,459 (25,000)

Lineups

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela (Hector Jimenez, 73rd), Josh Williams (Lalas Abubakar, 47th); Artur, Wil Trapp; Niko Hansen (Edward Opoku, 66th), Patrick Mullins, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

New York_Luis Robles; Aurelien Collin (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 46th), Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis (Kaku, 46th), Derrick Etienne (Alex Muyl, 69th), Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; .

