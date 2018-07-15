Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Croatia gripped by anticipation ahead of final with France

July 15, 2018 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian flags are everywhere, people are walking the streets wearing the national team’s soccer jerseys and even dogs are sporting red-and-white collars.

Croatia has been gripped by anticipation and euphoria ahead of the national team’s first World Cup final appearance against France on Sunday.

Despite rainy weather, thousands of people are expected to gather on city squares throughout the country to watch the game live on screens.

Croatians enjoying the carnival atmosphere say that whatever the outcome, their team has already achieved a great deal.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Barbara Selendic says “we are all joyful, we have forgotten everyday worries for a few days. Now we want to see a good match.”

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic says the country should use the feel-good factor to drive reform and pull out of an economic crisis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington