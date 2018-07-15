Cubs 11, Padres 6

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Bryant 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Heyward rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Baez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.293
|Happ cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Russell ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.079
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zobrist ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Zastryzny p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|40
|11
|13
|11
|3
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Asuaje 2b-3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Ellis c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Villanueva 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Renfroe ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Margot ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Pirela 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|4
|4
|Chicago
|010
|220
|033—11
|13
|0
|San Diego
|200
|000
|202—
|6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Hendricks in the 6th. b-homered for Erlin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Norwood in the 8th. d-doubled for Hughes in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Heyward (16), Baez (25), Caratini (6), Villanueva (11), Galvis (16), Margot (19). HR_Happ (11), off Perdomo; Schwarber (18), off Perdomo; Baez (19), off Hughes; Hosmer (10), off Hendricks; Renfroe (6), off Rosario. RBIs_Baez 5 (71), Happ (26), Schwarber 2 (41), Russell (33), Caratini 2 (8), Hosmer 2 (41), Galvis 2 (32), Renfroe 2 (24). SB_Rizzo (4), Asuaje (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Baez, Schwarber); San Diego 2 (Jankowski, Perdomo). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; San Diego 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Hosmer 2.
DP_Chicago 2 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 6-8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|102
|3.92
|Rosario, H, 6
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|24
|1.95
|Norwood, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.50
|Duensing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.59
|Zastryzny
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|4.76
|Cishek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.88
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo, L, 1-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|88
|7.55
|Erlin
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.83
|Maton
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|2.49
|Hughes
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|6.66
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Erlin 1-0. WP_Maton 2. PB_Ellis (3).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:13. A_38,837 (42,445).
