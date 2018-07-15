Cubs 11, Padres 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Bryant 3b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .280 Heyward rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .286 Baez 2b 5 1 2 5 0 2 .293 Happ cf 4 3 2 1 1 1 .256 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .250 Russell ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Caratini c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .274 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .079 a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zobrist ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Zastryzny p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 40 11 13 11 3 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Asuaje 2b-3b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .231 Myers lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .247 Reyes rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Ellis c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .287 Villanueva 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 b-Renfroe ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .241 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Margot ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Galvis ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .229 Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Pirela 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Totals 33 6 8 6 4 4

Chicago 010 220 033—11 13 0 San Diego 200 000 202— 6 8 0

a-grounded out for Hendricks in the 6th. b-homered for Erlin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Norwood in the 8th. d-doubled for Hughes in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Heyward (16), Baez (25), Caratini (6), Villanueva (11), Galvis (16), Margot (19). HR_Happ (11), off Perdomo; Schwarber (18), off Perdomo; Baez (19), off Hughes; Hosmer (10), off Hendricks; Renfroe (6), off Rosario. RBIs_Baez 5 (71), Happ (26), Schwarber 2 (41), Russell (33), Caratini 2 (8), Hosmer 2 (41), Galvis 2 (32), Renfroe 2 (24). SB_Rizzo (4), Asuaje (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Baez, Schwarber); San Diego 2 (Jankowski, Perdomo). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; San Diego 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Hosmer 2.

DP_Chicago 2 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, W, 6-8 5 5 2 2 0 3 102 3.92 Rosario, H, 6 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 24 1.95 Norwood, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.50 Duensing 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 6.59 Zastryzny 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 17 4.76 Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.88 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perdomo, L, 1-4 4 1-3 7 5 5 2 6 88 7.55 Erlin 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 3.83 Maton 1 3 3 3 1 1 22 2.49 Hughes 1 3 3 3 0 1 27 6.66

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Erlin 1-0. WP_Maton 2. PB_Ellis (3).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:13. A_38,837 (42,445).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.