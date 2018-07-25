Cubs 2, Diamondbacks 1

Arizona Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 3 1 2 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 2 0 Zobrist 2b 3 0 1 1 Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 0 0 0 Owings 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Baez ph 1 0 1 0 J.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 Chtwood pr 0 1 0 0 Ray p 2 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ rf-lf 2 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0 Heyward ph-rf 1 0 0 0 L Stlla 3b 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 25 2 5 1

Arizona 000 000 100—1 Chicago 000 100 01x—2

E_Ahmed (6), McFarland (2). DP_Arizona 3. LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Goldschmidt (20), Almora 2 (21). HR_Pollock (13). SB_Owings (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Ray 7 4 1 1 1 6 McFarland L,2-2 1 1 1 0 2 0 Chicago Lester 6 4 1 1 0 7 Edwards Jr. W,3-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 Strop S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 0

Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:39. A_35,548 (41,649).

