...

Cubs 2, Diamondbacks 1

July 25, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 3 1 2 0
Gldschm 1b 4 0 2 0 Zobrist 2b 3 0 1 1
Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0
Sza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 0 0 0
Owings 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Baez ph 1 0 1 0
J.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 Chtwood pr 0 1 0 0
Ray p 2 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0
Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ rf-lf 2 0 0 0
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0
Edwrds p 0 0 0 0
Heyward ph-rf 1 0 0 0
L Stlla 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 25 2 5 1
Arizona 000 000 100—1
Chicago 000 100 01x—2

E_Ahmed (6), McFarland (2). DP_Arizona 3. LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Goldschmidt (20), Almora 2 (21). HR_Pollock (13). SB_Owings (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 7 4 1 1 1 6
McFarland L,2-2 1 1 1 0 2 0
Chicago
Lester 6 4 1 1 0 7
Edwards Jr. W,3-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Strop S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 0

Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:39. A_35,548 (41,649).

