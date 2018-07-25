Cubs 2, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Owings 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Baez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwrds
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L Stlla 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100—1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|01x—2
E_Ahmed (6), McFarland (2). DP_Arizona 3. LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Goldschmidt (20), Almora 2 (21). HR_Pollock (13). SB_Owings (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|McFarland L,2-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Chicago
|Lester
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Edwards Jr. W,3-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strop S,4-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:39. A_35,548 (41,649).
