Cubs 5, Padres 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Almora cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Baez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.275
|Russell ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Zobrist rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Happ lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Caratini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|1-Heyward pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|5
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.247
|Villanueva 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Richard p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pirela ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|39
|4
|10
|4
|4
|14
|Chicago
|020
|010
|001
|1—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|120
|000
|010
|0—4
|10
|3
a-struck out for Richard in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Yates in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Duensing in the 9th.
1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.
E_Galvis (5), Margot (2), Hedges (3). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Rizzo 2 (14), Bryant (21), Baez (24), Margot (18). HR_Jankowski (2), off Chatwood. RBIs_Rizzo (60), Bryant (39), Happ 2 (25), Jankowski 2 (9), Hosmer (39), Hedges (17). SB_Baez (18). CS_Baez (2). S_Chatwood.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Rizzo 2, Almora, Bryant, Contreras, Happ); San Diego 5 (Jankowski 2, Villanueva, Galvis, Hedges). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; San Diego 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Russell, Myers, Hosmer, Margot. GIDP_Bryant, Zobrist, Hedges.
DP_Chicago 1 (Russell, Baez, Rizzo); San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Asuaje, Hosmer), (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|74
|5.04
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.91
|Wilson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.84
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|31
|2.89
|Duensing
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|6.84
|Strop, W, 4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.35
|Morrow, S, 21-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.52
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard
|6
|6
|3
|2
|5
|4
|104
|4.43
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.31
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.47
|Hand, BS, 5-29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.05
|Cimber, L, 3-5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.04
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Duensing 1-0. HBP_Chatwood (Richard), Hand (Caratini). WP_Richard.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:29. A_38,988 (42,445).
