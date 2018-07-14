Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 5, Padres 4

July 14, 2018 1:59 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rizzo 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .242
Almora cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .319
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bryant 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .277
Baez 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .291
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 1 3 .275
Russell ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .275
Zobrist rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Happ lf-cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .252
Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
b-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Caratini ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
1-Heyward pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .284
Totals 35 5 9 4 5 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .267
Asuaje 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .220
Myers lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .296
Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 1 0 3 .247
Villanueva 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Margot cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Hedges c 5 0 3 1 0 1 .240
Richard p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .121
a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pirela ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 39 4 10 4 4 14
Chicago 020 010 001 1—5 9 0
San Diego 120 000 010 0—4 10 3

a-struck out for Richard in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Yates in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Duensing in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.

E_Galvis (5), Margot (2), Hedges (3). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Rizzo 2 (14), Bryant (21), Baez (24), Margot (18). HR_Jankowski (2), off Chatwood. RBIs_Rizzo (60), Bryant (39), Happ 2 (25), Jankowski 2 (9), Hosmer (39), Hedges (17). SB_Baez (18). CS_Baez (2). S_Chatwood.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Rizzo 2, Almora, Bryant, Contreras, Happ); San Diego 5 (Jankowski 2, Villanueva, Galvis, Hedges). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; San Diego 1 for 9.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Russell, Myers, Hosmer, Margot. GIDP_Bryant, Zobrist, Hedges.

DP_Chicago 1 (Russell, Baez, Rizzo); San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Asuaje, Hosmer), (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chatwood 5 5 3 3 3 2 74 5.04
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.91
Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 4 2.84
Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 4 31 2.89
Duensing 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 6.84
Strop, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.35
Morrow, S, 21-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.52
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard 6 6 3 2 5 4 104 4.43
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.31
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.47
Hand, BS, 5-29 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.05
Cimber, L, 3-5 1 1 1 0 0 0 12 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Duensing 1-0. HBP_Chatwood (Richard), Hand (Caratini). WP_Richard.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:29. A_38,988 (42,445).

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington