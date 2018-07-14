Cubs 5, Padres 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rizzo 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .242 Almora cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .319 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bryant 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .277 Baez 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .291 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 1 3 .275 Russell ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .275 Zobrist rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Happ lf-cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .252 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 b-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Caratini ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275 1-Heyward pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .284 Totals 35 5 9 4 5 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .267 Asuaje 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .220 Myers lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .296 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 1 0 3 .247 Villanueva 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .226 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Margot cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .237 Hedges c 5 0 3 1 0 1 .240 Richard p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .121 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pirela ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 39 4 10 4 4 14

Chicago 020 010 001 1—5 9 0 San Diego 120 000 010 0—4 10 3

a-struck out for Richard in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Yates in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Duensing in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.

E_Galvis (5), Margot (2), Hedges (3). LOB_Chicago 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Rizzo 2 (14), Bryant (21), Baez (24), Margot (18). HR_Jankowski (2), off Chatwood. RBIs_Rizzo (60), Bryant (39), Happ 2 (25), Jankowski 2 (9), Hosmer (39), Hedges (17). SB_Baez (18). CS_Baez (2). S_Chatwood.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Rizzo 2, Almora, Bryant, Contreras, Happ); San Diego 5 (Jankowski 2, Villanueva, Galvis, Hedges). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; San Diego 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Russell, Myers, Hosmer, Margot. GIDP_Bryant, Zobrist, Hedges.

DP_Chicago 1 (Russell, Baez, Rizzo); San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Asuaje, Hosmer), (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chatwood 5 5 3 3 3 2 74 5.04 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.91 Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 4 2.84 Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 4 31 2.89 Duensing 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 6.84 Strop, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.35 Morrow, S, 21-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.52 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard 6 6 3 2 5 4 104 4.43 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.31 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.47 Hand, BS, 5-29 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.05 Cimber, L, 3-5 1 1 1 0 0 0 12 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Duensing 1-0. HBP_Chatwood (Richard), Hand (Caratini). WP_Richard.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:29. A_38,988 (42,445).

