Cubs 5, Tigers 2

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 3 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 1 1 1 Zobrist rf-lf 4 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 4 1 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 3 1 1 1 Russell ss 3 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 2 0 Cntrras c 3 1 2 3 J.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 I.Happ lf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Farrell p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 3 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 Liriano p 1 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 1 1 1 V.Mrtin ph 1 0 1 0 Cratini 1b 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0 Coleman p 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 Lewicki p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 2 0 0 0 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 Rizzo ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 30 5 7 4

Detroit 101 000 000—2 Chicago 010 101 20x—5

E_Joh.Hicks (7). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Goodrum (17), J.Jones (16), J.Iglesias (20), Almora (19), Contreras (18). HR_Castellanos (14), Joh.Hicks (8), Contreras (7), Bote (1). SB_J.Baez 2 (15), Russell (4). CS_Mahtook (1). S_Liriano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Liriano L,3-5 6 5 3 3 5 5 Coleman 1 2 2 2 1 2 Lewicki 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago Quintana W,7-6 6 5 2 2 3 4 Bass H,2 1 2 0 0 1 2 Farrell H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Morrow S,19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:04. A_40,510 (41,649).

