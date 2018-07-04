Cubs 5, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Zobrist rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|I.Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farrell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|V.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cratini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lewicki p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|Detroit
|101
|000
|000—2
|Chicago
|010
|101
|20x—5
E_Joh.Hicks (7). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Goodrum (17), J.Jones (16), J.Iglesias (20), Almora (19), Contreras (18). HR_Castellanos (14), Joh.Hicks (8), Contreras (7), Bote (1). SB_J.Baez 2 (15), Russell (4). CS_Mahtook (1). S_Liriano (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Liriano L,3-5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|5
|5
|Coleman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Lewicki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Quintana W,7-6
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Bass H,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Farrell H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morrow S,19-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Bass.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:04. A_40,510 (41,649).
