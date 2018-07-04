Listen Live Sports

Cubs 5, Tigers 2

July 4, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 3 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 3 1 1 1 Zobrist rf-lf 4 1 2 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 4 1 1 0
Joh.Hck 1b 3 1 1 1 Russell ss 3 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 2 0 Cntrras c 3 1 2 3
J.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 I.Happ lf 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Farrell p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 3 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 1 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 1 1 1
V.Mrtin ph 1 0 1 0 Cratini 1b 1 0 0 0
V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
Coleman p 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0
Lewicki p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 2 0 0 0
Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 Rizzo ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 30 5 7 4
Detroit 101 000 000—2
Chicago 010 101 20x—5

E_Joh.Hicks (7). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Goodrum (17), J.Jones (16), J.Iglesias (20), Almora (19), Contreras (18). HR_Castellanos (14), Joh.Hicks (8), Contreras (7), Bote (1). SB_J.Baez 2 (15), Russell (4). CS_Mahtook (1). S_Liriano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Liriano L,3-5 6 5 3 3 5 5
Coleman 1 2 2 2 1 2
Lewicki 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Quintana W,7-6 6 5 2 2 3 4
Bass H,2 1 2 0 0 1 2
Farrell H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Morrow S,19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:04. A_40,510 (41,649).

