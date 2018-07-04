Cubs 5, Tigers 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .210 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .309 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Hicks 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .280 Goodrum 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .242 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Iglesias ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .273 Liriano p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Martinez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241 1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Coleman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lewicki p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 33 2 9 2 4 8

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almora cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .329 Zobrist rf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Baez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Russell ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Contreras c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .284 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Farrell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bote 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Caratini 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .258 Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Rizzo ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 30 5 7 4 6 7

Detroit 101 000 000—2 9 1 Chicago 010 101 20x—5 7 0

a-popped out for Quintana in the 6th. b-singled, advanced to 2nd for Liriano in the 7th. c-struck out for Lewicki in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 7th.

E_Hicks (7). LOB_Detroit 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Goodrum (17), Jones (16), Iglesias (20), Almora (19), Contreras (18). HR_Castellanos (14), off Quintana; Hicks (8), off Quintana; Bote (1), off Liriano; Contreras (7), off Liriano. RBIs_Castellanos (54), Hicks (28), Contreras 3 (34), Bote (8). SB_Baez 2 (15), Russell (4). CS_Mahtook (1). S_Liriano.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Mahtook, Castellanos, Candelario 2, Jones, McCann 2); Chicago 5 (Baez, Russell, Happ, Bote, Rizzo). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Baez, Russell. GIDP_Happ.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Goodrum, Hicks).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano, L, 3-5 6 5 3 3 5 5 107 4.03 Coleman 1 2 2 2 1 2 22 3.28 Lewicki 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.28 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 7-6 6 5 2 2 3 4 89 4.22 Bass, H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 2 24 0.63 Farrell, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.56 Morrow, S, 19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.40

WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:04. A_40,510 (41,649).

