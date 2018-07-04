Cubs 5, Tigers 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.309
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Hicks 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Liriano p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lewicki p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|4
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Zobrist rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Baez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.284
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Farrell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Caratini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Rizzo ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|6
|7
|Detroit
|101
|000
|000—2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|010
|101
|20x—5
|7
|0
a-popped out for Quintana in the 6th. b-singled, advanced to 2nd for Liriano in the 7th. c-struck out for Lewicki in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 7th.
E_Hicks (7). LOB_Detroit 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Goodrum (17), Jones (16), Iglesias (20), Almora (19), Contreras (18). HR_Castellanos (14), off Quintana; Hicks (8), off Quintana; Bote (1), off Liriano; Contreras (7), off Liriano. RBIs_Castellanos (54), Hicks (28), Contreras 3 (34), Bote (8). SB_Baez 2 (15), Russell (4). CS_Mahtook (1). S_Liriano.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Mahtook, Castellanos, Candelario 2, Jones, McCann 2); Chicago 5 (Baez, Russell, Happ, Bote, Rizzo). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Chicago 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Baez, Russell. GIDP_Happ.
DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Goodrum, Hicks).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano, L, 3-5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|5
|5
|107
|4.03
|Coleman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|3.28
|Lewicki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.28
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 7-6
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|89
|4.22
|Bass, H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.63
|Farrell, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.56
|Morrow, S, 19-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.40
WP_Bass.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:04. A_40,510 (41,649).
