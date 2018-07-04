Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 5, Tigers 2

July 4, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .210
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .309
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Hicks 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .280
Goodrum 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .242
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Iglesias ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .273
Liriano p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Martinez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241
1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Coleman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lewicki p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 33 2 9 2 4 8
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .329
Zobrist rf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296
Baez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Russell ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282
Contreras c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .284
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Farrell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bote 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Caratini 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .258
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Rizzo ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Totals 30 5 7 4 6 7
Detroit 101 000 000—2 9 1
Chicago 010 101 20x—5 7 0

a-popped out for Quintana in the 6th. b-singled, advanced to 2nd for Liriano in the 7th. c-struck out for Lewicki in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 7th.

E_Hicks (7). LOB_Detroit 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Goodrum (17), Jones (16), Iglesias (20), Almora (19), Contreras (18). HR_Castellanos (14), off Quintana; Hicks (8), off Quintana; Bote (1), off Liriano; Contreras (7), off Liriano. RBIs_Castellanos (54), Hicks (28), Contreras 3 (34), Bote (8). SB_Baez 2 (15), Russell (4). CS_Mahtook (1). S_Liriano.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Mahtook, Castellanos, Candelario 2, Jones, McCann 2); Chicago 5 (Baez, Russell, Happ, Bote, Rizzo). RISP_Detroit 1 for 9; Chicago 1 for 9.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Runners moved up_Baez, Russell. GIDP_Happ.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Goodrum, Hicks).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano, L, 3-5 6 5 3 3 5 5 107 4.03
Coleman 1 2 2 2 1 2 22 3.28
Lewicki 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.28
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 7-6 6 5 2 2 3 4 89 4.22
Bass, H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 2 24 0.63
Farrell, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.56
Morrow, S, 19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.40

WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:04. A_40,510 (41,649).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington