Cubs 5, Tigers 3

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Mahtook lf 4 1 3 0 Almora cf 4 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 0 Heyward rf 4 2 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 1 Zobrist 2b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2 Adduci 1b 4 1 1 0 J.Baez 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 2 1 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 1 Strop p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 2 0 M.Flmer p 2 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 1 0 V.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 1 0 0 0 Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 1 1 0 A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0 Saupold p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 I.Happ ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 33 5 11 5

Detroit 200 100 000—3 Chicago 000 030 11x—5

E_Russell (10). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Goodrum (15), Almora (17), Heyward (14), Russell (13), La Stella (3). HR_Schwarber (16). CS_Bote (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Fulmer 6 7 3 3 3 5 Stumpf L,1-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Saupold 1 2 1 1 1 0 Chicago Hendricks 5 7 3 3 1 2 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wilson W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cishek H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Strop S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Mike DiMuro.

T_2:57. A_38,424 (41,649).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.