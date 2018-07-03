Cubs 5, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mahtook lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Almora cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Adduci 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Baez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Flmer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|V.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hndrcks p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stumpf p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saupold p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Happ ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|Detroit
|200
|100
|000—3
|Chicago
|000
|030
|11x—5
E_Russell (10). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Goodrum (15), Almora (17), Heyward (14), Russell (13), La Stella (3). HR_Schwarber (16). CS_Bote (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Fulmer
|6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Stumpf L,1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Saupold
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Hendricks
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson W,3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cishek H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strop S,2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Mike DiMuro.
T_2:57. A_38,424 (41,649).
