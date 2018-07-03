Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 5, Tigers 3

July 3, 2018 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mahtook lf 4 1 3 0 Almora cf 4 1 1 1
Cstllns rf 4 1 1 0 Heyward rf 4 2 2 1
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 1 Zobrist 2b 4 0 1 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2
Adduci 1b 4 1 1 0 J.Baez 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 2 1
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 1 Strop p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 2 0
M.Flmer p 2 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 1 0
V.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 1 0 0 0
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 1 1 0
A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0
Saupold p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph 0 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0
I.Happ ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 33 5 11 5
Detroit 200 100 000—3
Chicago 000 030 11x—5

E_Russell (10). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Goodrum (15), Almora (17), Heyward (14), Russell (13), La Stella (3). HR_Schwarber (16). CS_Bote (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer 6 7 3 3 3 5
Stumpf L,1-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Saupold 1 2 1 1 1 0
Chicago
Hendricks 5 7 3 3 1 2
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cishek H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strop S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Mike DiMuro.

T_2:57. A_38,424 (41,649).

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington