Cubs 8, Reds 7

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Schbler rf 5 0 0 0 Zobrist rf 5 1 2 2 Brnhart c 5 1 1 0 Heyward cf 2 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 2 2 1 Almora cf 3 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 2 2 0 J.Baez 2b 5 1 4 2 Suarez 3b 3 1 2 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 1 Winker lf 4 0 1 1 I.Happ 3b 4 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 2 2 1 M.Hrvey p 3 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 2 2 1 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Chtwood p 2 0 0 0 Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 R.Rsrio p 1 0 1 1 Hmilton cf 4 1 3 0 Bote ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Totals 37 7 11 5 Totals 37 8 13 8

Cincinnati 203 011 000—7 Chicago 000 201 14x—8

E_Peraza (10). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Votto (18), Zobrist (11), Caratini (4), Russell (15). HR_Suarez (18), J.Baez (17). SB_Peraza (16), Hamilton 3 (19), J.Baez (16).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Harvey 5 2-3 9 3 2 1 4 Hernandez 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Garrett H,18 1 1 3 3 2 2 Hughes L,2-3 BS,2 1 2 1 1 0 2 Chicago Chatwood 5 2-3 9 7 7 4 4 Rosario W,4-0 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Morrow S,20-21 1 0 0 0 0 1

D.Hernandez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Harvey (Rizzo). WP_Chatwood 2.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:15. A_41,538 (41,649).

