Cubs 8, Reds 7

|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Brnhart c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Almora cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|J.Baez 2b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|I.Happ 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|M.Hrvey p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|D.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rsrio p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hmilton cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Bote ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|5
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|Cincinnati
|203
|011
|000—7
|Chicago
|000
|201
|14x—8
E_Peraza (10). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Votto (18), Zobrist (11), Caratini (4), Russell (15). HR_Suarez (18), J.Baez (17). SB_Peraza (16), Hamilton 3 (19), J.Baez (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Harvey
|5
|2-3
|9
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Hernandez
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Garrett H,18
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hughes L,2-3 BS,2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Chatwood
|5
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Rosario W,4-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morrow S,20-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D.Hernandez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Harvey (Rizzo). WP_Chatwood 2.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:15. A_41,538 (41,649).
