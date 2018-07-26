Cubs’ Kris Bryant on disabled list with inflamed shoulder

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list Thursday because his left shoulder is inflamed again.

“He felt a little bit better, but not 100 percent better,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He wasn’t seeing improvement to the point where it was fully going away.”

The move is retroactive to July 24.

This is the slugger’s second stint on the DL. The injury caused him to miss 16 games and affects the follow-through on his swing. Bryant didn’t play between June 22 and July 11. The 2016 NL MVP was withheld from the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday against Arizona after experiencing pain when he hit a ball to right field on Monday.

Maddon said Bryant will undergo an MRI and other tests to confirm nothing was missed the first time the two-time All Star was on the disabled list. Maddon had no timetable for Bryant’s return.

Bryant is batting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 76 games.

To fill the roster spot, the Cubs recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa. Bote returns to Chicago for the fifth time this season. He is batting .310 with one homer and nine RBIs in 20 games.

