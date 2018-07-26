Listen Live Sports

Cubs’ Kris Bryant on disabled list with inflamed shoulder

July 26, 2018 11:41 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list because of an inflamed left shoulder.

The team said Thursday the move is retroactive to July 24.

This is Bryant’s second stint on the DL. The injury caused him to miss 16 games and affects the follow-through on his swing. Bryant didn’t play between June 22 and July 11. The 2016 NL MVP was withheld from the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday against Arizona.

He is batting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 76 games.

To fill the roster spot, the Cubs recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa. Bote returns to Chicago for the fifth time this season. He is batting .310 with one homer and nine RBIs in 20 games.

