Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Daly withdraws from British Open

July 15, 2018 5:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — John Daly is missing the British Open for only the fourth time since he first became eligible as a surprise major champion.

Daly has notified the R&A that he is withdrawing because of a knee injury. Daly also cited his knee injury in asking for a cart at the U.S. Senior Open, a request that was denied. He played the following week at The Greenbrier on the PGA Tour and missed the cut.

He was replaced by former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Daly won the Open in 1995 at St. Andrews in a playoff over Costantino Rocca. He first became eligible in 1992, a year after he won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Daly has not made the cut at the Open since 2010.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington