Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davies has 2 goals, 2 assists; Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

July 29, 2018 12:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alphonso Davies showed why he landed a big transfer deal with German soccer giant Bayern Munich, dazzling the home crowd in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 4-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Canadian midfielder had two goals and two assists in his homecoming. He missed Vancouver’s three previous matches as negotiations took place over his $22 million transfer with Bayern Munich.

Yordy Reyna and Kei Kamara also scored for the Whitecaps (8-9-5).

Abu Danladi and Ibson scored for Minnesota (9-12-1)

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington