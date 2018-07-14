Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DC United celebrate Audi opening with 3-1 win over Whitecaps

July 14, 2018 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored two goals on Saturday night and D.C. United celebrated the opening of Audi Field with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

United (3-7-5) also showed off their summer signing by debuting Wayne Rooney, who entered as a substitute in the 58th minute. The English star assisted on Arriola’s second goal, a deep blast that made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

Yamil Asad scored the stadium’s historic opener in the 27th minute with a right-footed bender from the top of the penalty arc to finish a square pass from Zoltan Stieber.

Arriola doubled the lead in the 69th minute with a two-touch finish from 10 yards out.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Alphonso Davies broke up David Ousted’s shutout a minute from the final whistle with a rocket from the right corner of the area for Vancouver (7-8-5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington