Delle Donne, Atkins lead Mystics to 88-72 win over Sky

July 13, 2018 9:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne and rookie Ariel Atkins scored 25 points apiece to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 88-72 on Friday night.

It was a season high for Atkins, who hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and grabbed a career-best seven rebounds. Kristi Toliver scored 13 points and LaToya Sanders added 10 and eight boards for the Mystics (13-8).

Delle Donne converted a three-point play that gave Washington the lead for good and sparked a 12-0 run that made it 37-27 in the first half. Chicago’s Stephanie Dolson made a layup to open the third quarter and trim the deficit to 10 points but Toliver answered with a 3-pointer, Delle Donne hit a jumper, Sanders converted a three-point play and Atkins hit a 3-pointer to make it 56-35 and the Mystics cruised from there.

Allie Quigley scored 17 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 points and nine assists for the Sky (7-14), who have lost five of their last six games. Chicago, which ranks third in the WNBA in 3-point field goal percentage (36.0) this season, made just 4 of 21 from behind the arc against Washington.

