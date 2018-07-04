Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Derrick White continues strong play, Spurs top Hawks 103-81

July 4, 2018 12:59 am
 
2 min read
Share       

Things are coming a little easier this summer for Derrick White.

White, the 29th pick in last year’s draft, is off to a fast start in the NBA Summer League. He scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a lopsided 103-81 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4 point guard, who played in 17 games last season for the Spurs, also had nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks in an impressive all-around performance.

“I am just feeling more comfortable this year,” White said. “I am learning what works and what I need to do to be successful.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

White continued his solid play from the night before, when he had 22 points and seven rebounds in the Spurs’ 92-76 loss to the Utah Jazz.

White is vying for more playing this season, especially with Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Spurs uncertain.

Young, this year’s No. 5 overall pick, continued to struggle in Utah, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. In two games the former Oklahoma star is just 9 of 36 from the field, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Young had three assists and three turnovers.

Young averaged 27.4 points last season for the Sooners.

SPURS 103, HAWKS 81

Jeff Ledbetter had 16 points and three 3-pointers, and Amida Brimah had eight points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio (1-1). The Spurs rested first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

John Collins had 19 points and first-round pick Omari Spellman had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (0-2).

HEAT 89, LAKERS 74

Derrick Jones Jr. had 21 points and Duncan Robinson added 19 to lead the Heat (1-1). Lakers first-round draft picks Svi Mykhailiuk had 12 points and Moritz Wagner had eight points and five turnovers. Los Angeles is 0-2.

GRIZZLIES 95, JAZZ 92

Wayne Seldon and Kobi Simmons each had 20 points. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds after a dominating performance the night before when he scored 29 points on eight 3-pointers for Memphis (2-0).

The Jazz (1-1) rested first-round pick Grayson Allen.

WARRIORS 71, KINGS 54

First-round draft pick Jacob Evans had a team-high 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, adding five rebounds and two steals for the defending NBA champions.

Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 pick in the draft, was held to seven points on 3-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds for the Kings (1-1). Justin Jackson had 20 points, but the Kings only shot 27.5 percent from the floor.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington