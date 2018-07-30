Listen Live Sports

Detroit's Saupold clears waivers, sent to minors

July 30, 2018
 
DETROIT (AP) — Tigers right-hander Warwick Saupold has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers announced the move Monday.

Saupold was designated for assignment Saturday. He is 4-1 with a 4.46 ERA this season.

Saupold has made 82 relief appearances for Detroit over the past three seasons, going 8-4 with a 4.98 ERA.

The Tigers were off Monday before hosting two games against the Cincinnati Reds.

