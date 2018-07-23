Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils hire Kowalsky, Grier as assistant coaches

July 23, 2018 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have hired Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier as assistant coaches.

The team announced Monday that Kowalsky and Grier will join Alain Nasreddine and goalie coach Roland Melanson on John Hynes’ staff.

Kowalsky spent eight seasons as head coach of the Devils’ AHL affiliate, which moved from Albany, New York, to Binghamton, New York, last year. The 46-year-old led the minor league franchise to consecutive playoff appearances in in 2015-16 and 2016-17, earning AHL coach of the year honors in 2016 after guiding the team to franchise highs in wins (46) and points (102).

Grier spent the last four seasons as a scout with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had 162 goals and 221 assists with 510 penalty minutes over 14 seasons in the NHL with Edmonton, Washington, Buffalo and San Jose.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington