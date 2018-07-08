Diamondbacks 20, Padres 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Myers lf
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.300
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Spangenberg ph-2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Villanueva 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Pirela 2b-1b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Ellis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Ross p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Makita p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Asuaje ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|4
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay cf
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.277
|Delgado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Mathis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Marte ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamb 3b
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.244
|Peralta lf
|6
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.167
|Owings rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Descalso 2b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Ahmed ss
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.232
|Avila c-1b
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.148
|Ray p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Totals
|41
|20
|18
|19
|7
|10
|San Diego
|201
|100
|100—
|5
|7
|2
|Arizona
|533
|401
|31x—20
|18
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Hosmer in the 5th. b-flied out for Delgado in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 7th. d-homered for De La Rosa in the 8th.
E_Renfroe (4), Pirela (8). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Jay (14), Peralta (17), Descalso 2 (15). HR_Myers (3), off Ray; Myers (4), off Ray; Pirela (3), off Ray; Myers (5), off De La Rosa; Souza Jr. (1), off Ross; Ahmed (11), off Makita; Goldschmidt (20), off Makita; Avila (4), off Hughes; Marte (8), off Erlin. RBIs_Myers 4 (15), Pirela (26), Jay (28), Goldschmidt 3 (51), Peralta 3 (49), Souza Jr. 2 (5), Descalso 2 (44), Ahmed 3 (36), Avila 3 (10), Murphy (24), Marte (34). SF_Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Villanueva); Arizona 2 (Souza Jr., Ray). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Arizona 8 for 17.
GIDP_Pirela, Ross, Jay.
DP_San Diego 1 (Erlin, Ellis, Villanueva); Arizona 2 (Lamb, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Descalso, Avila).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, L, 5-7
|2
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|64
|4.41
|Makita
|2
|5
|7
|5
|2
|3
|61
|7.09
|Hughes
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|6.35
|Yates
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|24
|1.57
|Erlin
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|4.11
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|96
|5.23
|Delgado, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|De La Rosa
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|3.07
|McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored_Erlin 3-2, Delgado 1-0. HBP_Makita (Avila).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:23. A_27,091 (48,519).
