Diamondbacks 20, Padres 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .229 Myers lf 3 3 3 4 1 0 .300 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Hosmer 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259 a-Spangenberg ph-2b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Villanueva 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227 Pirela 2b-1b-lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Ellis c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .310 Ross p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138 Makita p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Asuaje ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Totals 32 5 7 5 4 10

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay cf 6 3 2 1 0 0 .291 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .277 Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Mathis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Marte ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .244 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lamb 3b 4 3 0 0 2 2 .244 Peralta lf 6 3 5 3 0 0 .292 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .167 Owings rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Descalso 2b 5 3 3 2 0 2 .260 Ahmed ss 2 2 1 3 2 0 .232 Avila c-1b 3 1 3 3 1 0 .148 Ray p 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Murphy c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .247 Totals 41 20 18 19 7 10

San Diego 201 100 100— 5 7 2 Arizona 533 401 31x—20 18 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Hosmer in the 5th. b-flied out for Delgado in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 7th. d-homered for De La Rosa in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (4), Pirela (8). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Jay (14), Peralta (17), Descalso 2 (15). HR_Myers (3), off Ray; Myers (4), off Ray; Pirela (3), off Ray; Myers (5), off De La Rosa; Souza Jr. (1), off Ross; Ahmed (11), off Makita; Goldschmidt (20), off Makita; Avila (4), off Hughes; Marte (8), off Erlin. RBIs_Myers 4 (15), Pirela (26), Jay (28), Goldschmidt 3 (51), Peralta 3 (49), Souza Jr. 2 (5), Descalso 2 (44), Ahmed 3 (36), Avila 3 (10), Murphy (24), Marte (34). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Villanueva); Arizona 2 (Souza Jr., Ray). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Arizona 8 for 17.

GIDP_Pirela, Ross, Jay.

DP_San Diego 1 (Erlin, Ellis, Villanueva); Arizona 2 (Lamb, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Descalso, Avila).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, L, 5-7 2 7 8 8 2 2 64 4.41 Makita 2 5 7 5 2 3 61 7.09 Hughes 2 2 1 1 0 2 21 6.35 Yates 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 24 1.57 Erlin 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 31 4.11 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 4 1-3 4 4 4 4 7 96 5.23 Delgado, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 De La Rosa 2 2 1 1 0 3 24 3.07 McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Erlin 3-2, Delgado 1-0. HBP_Makita (Avila).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:23. A_27,091 (48,519).

