...

Diamondbacks 20, Padres 5

July 8, 2018 1:44 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .229
Myers lf 3 3 3 4 1 0 .300
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Hosmer 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
a-Spangenberg ph-2b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Villanueva 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Pirela 2b-1b-lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Ellis c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .310
Ross p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Makita p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Asuaje ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Totals 32 5 7 5 4 10
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay cf 6 3 2 1 0 0 .291
Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .277
Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Mathis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Marte ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .244
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lamb 3b 4 3 0 0 2 2 .244
Peralta lf 6 3 5 3 0 0 .292
Souza Jr. rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .167
Owings rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Descalso 2b 5 3 3 2 0 2 .260
Ahmed ss 2 2 1 3 2 0 .232
Avila c-1b 3 1 3 3 1 0 .148
Ray p 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Murphy c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .247
Totals 41 20 18 19 7 10
San Diego 201 100 100— 5 7 2
Arizona 533 401 31x—20 18 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Hosmer in the 5th. b-flied out for Delgado in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 7th. d-homered for De La Rosa in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (4), Pirela (8). LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Jay (14), Peralta (17), Descalso 2 (15). HR_Myers (3), off Ray; Myers (4), off Ray; Pirela (3), off Ray; Myers (5), off De La Rosa; Souza Jr. (1), off Ross; Ahmed (11), off Makita; Goldschmidt (20), off Makita; Avila (4), off Hughes; Marte (8), off Erlin. RBIs_Myers 4 (15), Pirela (26), Jay (28), Goldschmidt 3 (51), Peralta 3 (49), Souza Jr. 2 (5), Descalso 2 (44), Ahmed 3 (36), Avila 3 (10), Murphy (24), Marte (34). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Villanueva); Arizona 2 (Souza Jr., Ray). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Arizona 8 for 17.

GIDP_Pirela, Ross, Jay.

DP_San Diego 1 (Erlin, Ellis, Villanueva); Arizona 2 (Lamb, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Descalso, Avila).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, L, 5-7 2 7 8 8 2 2 64 4.41
Makita 2 5 7 5 2 3 61 7.09
Hughes 2 2 1 1 0 2 21 6.35
Yates 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 24 1.57
Erlin 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 31 4.11
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 4 1-3 4 4 4 4 7 96 5.23
Delgado, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
De La Rosa 2 2 1 1 0 3 24 3.07
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Erlin 3-2, Delgado 1-0. HBP_Makita (Avila).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:23. A_27,091 (48,519).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

