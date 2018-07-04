Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Pham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Munoz ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.191
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Tuivailala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.277
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Arizona
|100
|030
|00x—4
|6
|0
a-singled for Flaherty in the 7th. b-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Gomber in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Gyorko (9), Lamb (7), Ahmed (16). HR_Goldschmidt (19), off Flaherty. RBIs_Munoz (18), Wong (17), Goldschmidt 3 (48), Peralta (46). SB_Jay (4). SF_Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Pham 2); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 2; Arizona 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Greinke. LIDP_Flaherty. GIDP_Peralta.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Munoz, Wong, Carpenter); Arizona 1 (Jay, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 3-4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|103
|3.19
|Tuivailala
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.16
|Gomber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.77
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 9-5
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|95
|3.36
|De La Rosa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3.04
|Hirano, H, 19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.22
|Bradley, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.98
|Boxberger, S, 20-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.56
De La Rosa pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gomber 1-1, De La Rosa 2-0, Hirano 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Jay).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:51. A_25,843 (48,519).
