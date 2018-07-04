Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256 Pham cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Gyorko 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Munoz ss 4 0 1 1 0 3 .281 Wong 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .191 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Tuivailala p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Totals 32 2 7 2 3 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .283 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .277 Lamb 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Pollock cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .282 Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .282 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 6 4 2 8

St. Louis 020 000 000—2 7 0 Arizona 100 030 00x—4 6 0

a-singled for Flaherty in the 7th. b-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Gomber in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Gyorko (9), Lamb (7), Ahmed (16). HR_Goldschmidt (19), off Flaherty. RBIs_Munoz (18), Wong (17), Goldschmidt 3 (48), Peralta (46). SB_Jay (4). SF_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Pham 2); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 2; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Greinke. LIDP_Flaherty. GIDP_Peralta.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Munoz, Wong, Carpenter); Arizona 1 (Jay, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, L, 3-4 6 4 4 4 1 7 103 3.19 Tuivailala 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 24 3.16 Gomber 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 3.77 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 9-5 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 95 3.36 De La Rosa 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 3.04 Hirano, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.22 Bradley, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.98 Boxberger, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 3.56

De La Rosa pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gomber 1-1, De La Rosa 2-0, Hirano 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Jay).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:51. A_25,843 (48,519).

