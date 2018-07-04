Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

July 4, 2018 12:56 am
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256
Pham cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Gyorko 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Munoz ss 4 0 1 1 0 3 .281
Wong 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .191
Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Tuivailala p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Totals 32 2 7 2 3 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .283
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .277
Lamb 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Pollock cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .282
Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .282
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 6 4 2 8
St. Louis 020 000 000—2 7 0
Arizona 100 030 00x—4 6 0

a-singled for Flaherty in the 7th. b-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Gomber in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Gyorko (9), Lamb (7), Ahmed (16). HR_Goldschmidt (19), off Flaherty. RBIs_Munoz (18), Wong (17), Goldschmidt 3 (48), Peralta (46). SB_Jay (4). SF_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Pham 2); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 2; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Greinke. LIDP_Flaherty. GIDP_Peralta.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Munoz, Wong, Carpenter); Arizona 1 (Jay, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, L, 3-4 6 4 4 4 1 7 103 3.19
Tuivailala 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 24 3.16
Gomber 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 3.77
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 9-5 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 95 3.36
De La Rosa 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 3.04
Hirano, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.22
Bradley, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.98
Boxberger, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 3.56

De La Rosa pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gomber 1-1, De La Rosa 2-0, Hirano 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Jay).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:51. A_25,843 (48,519).

